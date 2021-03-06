PMK promises free schooling, waiver of education loans

CHENNAI

06 March 2021 01:25 IST

Manifesto lists making Tiruchi second capital and Coimbatore industrial capital

The PMK, in its Assembly election manifesto released on Friday, has promised free education, including in private schools, waiver of higher education loans, improving infrastructure of State government schools and Anna University and University of Madras. Besides, it has promised significant measures to improve healthcare, develop agriculture and ensure social justice for all communities.

The party would ensure Tamils received 100% preference in State government jobs and 80% jobs in the private sector. It has committed to creating a second capital in Tiruchi while Coimbatore would be declared as the industrial capital.

The party spelt out its promises for the film industry, journalists, Eelam Tamil welfare, rural development and other issues. Asked if the PMK had compromised with the AIADMK over prohibition, PMK founder S. Ramadoss, via videoconferencing, said it would intensify protests after the election.

On whether he believed Tamil Nadu was doing well in terms of administration and managing debt, he said, “We are there to advise them [AIADMK] and they are here to implement and administer.”

Growing debt burden

Party youth wing leader Anbumani said Tamil Nadu’s debt burden was huge but other States, too, had taken debts. “A number of schemes such as irrigation schemes — Cauvery-Gundaru scheme, Athikadavu-Avisai scheme — and farm loan waivers are being implemented. We will advise the government on reducing the debt burden,” he said.

According to him, “Dr. Ramadoss has been protesting for the last 40 years to bring prohibition and ruling and Opposition parties have agreed to bring in prohibition. This is a big victory. We took legal recourse to shut down liquor shops along highways. We will take every step to bring in liquor prohibition.” Dr. Ramadoss blamed a ‘big party’ for instigating other communities in the MBC category to protest against 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars.

Asked if the party had given up on the idea of projecting Mr. Anbumani as an “agent of change” and its slogan “Maattram, Munnetram, Anbumani”, Mr. Anbumani said, “That was the slogan for the last election and this is a new election.”