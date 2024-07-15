ADVERTISEMENT

PMK president Anbumani seeks CBI inquiry into death of Thiruvengadam

Published - July 15, 2024 12:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday, July 14, 2024 sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing of Thiruvengadam, a key accused in the BSP leader K. Armstrong murder case, in a police encounter near Madhavaram here. In a statement, he said that the doubts surrounding Armstrong’s murder had only increased with the death of Thiruvengadam.

“Allowing law and order to deteriorate, and showing that it has been restored by firing at a few rowdies is a condemnable,” Dr. Ramadoss said, adding that the government should clear the doubts and suspicions surrounding the case.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that the reason provided by the police for opening fire on Thiruvengadam was not credible.

“There was no need to take a prime accused in a high-profile murder case early in the morning to a place to seize weapons [allegedly used in the murder of Armstrong],” Dr. Anbumani said.

