PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss meets Stalin, Palaniswami

The PMK leader said he would visit every district and village in the State to interact with people

Anbumani Ramadoss was elected president of the PMK on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The PMK leader said he would visit every district and village in the State to interact with people

A day after he was elected as PMK’s president, Anbumani Ramadoss called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Sunday.

“It was a courtesy call and I got the Chief Minister's wishes. Politics was not discussed in the meeting,” Dr. Ramadoss told reporters.

He also said he planned to meet senior leaders from other political parties.

Dr. Ramadoss said he would visit every district and village and interact with people on key issues. The PMK would focus on water related issues, water management and implementation of pending water schemes and building of check dams.

He also said global warming and climate change were key issues and more investment should be made in this regard.

“To ensure PMK is voted to power in the State in 2026, the focus will be on implementing PMK 2.0 in a phased manner,” he said.

He was accompanied by the party's honorary president G.K. Mani and deputy general secretary A.K. Moorthy.

He also met Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK co-cooordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami