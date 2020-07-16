PMK passes resolution seeking17% reservation for Vanniyars

The PMK special executive committee, in a slew of resolutions passed on Thursday, demanded 17% separate reservation for Vanniyars in State government jobs and education, and 27% reservation for OBCs in medical education in All India Quota without any riders.
The meeting was held via video conferencing, which also marks the party’s completion of 31 years.
It also sought financial assistance of ₹1,000 each for people who have lost their livelihoods and urged the Centre also to help in this regard.
The meeting also passed a resolution seeking stricter action and punishment for crime against children and women. Another resolution urged the Centre to drop its plan to take salary as a criteria for determination of creamy layer among OBCs.
The party also called upon the State government not to open new liquor shops and implement complete prohibition at the earliest.
The other resolutions passed include urging Karnataka to release Cauvery water, waiver of interest on EMI loans, stopping collection of repayments from self-help groups and cancellation of final semester exams in universities and colleges. Besides it opposed privatisation of train operations and sought setting up of paddy procurement centres in delta districts.
Another resolution sought an inquiry into the decision to allow factories at Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area.
