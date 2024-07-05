PMK opposes Tasmac’s plans to introduce 90 ml liquor bottles

Reiterating his demand for a complete ban on the sale of liquor in Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday opposed Tasmac’s plans to sell 90 ml bottles of liquor in its outlets.

The proposal to introduce small quantities of liquor in plastic bottles by the State-run agency exemplifies the intent of the DMK government that they are incapable of stopping liquor sale in the State, Mr. Anbumani told mediapersons here.

At present, the smallest quantity of liquor that can be bought at Tasmac outlets is the 180 ml bottle. “The DMK is incapable of ending the liquor menace in Tamil Nadu. Give us [the PMK] an opportunity to govern the State. We will put an end to it,” he said.

The PMK president further said that his party respected the CB-CID, but did not have faith in its probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy as the “investigation will not be transparent”. Therefore, only an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation would be fair to ensure that such tragic incidents don’t recur, he added.

On the byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, slated for July 10, he said that the ruling DMK’s money and muscle power were evident as its Ministers and MLAs were campaigning in the constituency continuously.

Many voters don’t turn up to the campaigns organised by the PMK as the DMK cadre stop them from doing so, he said.