PMK opposes check dams across Cauvery

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said that environmental clearance to Karnataka government to build check dams across Cauvery River in Mekadatu should not be given by the Centre.
In a statement, Mr. Anbumani said the Karnataka government’s desperation was condemnable.
“While the draft plan of Mekadatu check dam was ₹5,912 crore, it has been raised to ₹9,000 crore. Not only that, the area in which it was going to be built has been increased from 4,716 hectares to 5,252 hectares. The water level has also been raised from 67.14 to 70 tmc,” Mr. Anbumani said.
He further urged the centre to reject the Karnataka government’s plans.
