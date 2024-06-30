PMK, NTK hope for backing from AIADMK supporters in byelection to Vikravandi seat

The ruling DMK has pressed into service nine Ministers in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, where a byelection is slated for July 10. With the AIADMK boycotting the bypoll, the PMK and the NTK are hoping to sway the AIADMK voters in favour of their respective candidates.

Among the issues being highlighted by the NTK and the PMK are the recent hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, which has claimed 65 lives so far; and the DMK’s decision to throw the ball back in the PMK and the BJP’s court with respect to the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars within the MBC quota.

The PMK, however, has continued to attack the DMK over its refusal to conduct a caste-based survey. The Kallakurichi tragedy has taken the limelight away from INDIA bloc, following its resounding victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the DMK had secured 72,188 votes in the Vikravandi Assembly segment, the AIADMK, 65,365; the PMK, 32,198; and the NTK, 8,352. The PMK and the NTK are now looking to secure a substantial chunk of the AIADMK’s vote-bank in the constituency.

By fielding C. Anbumani, the deputy president of Vanniyar Sangam, the PMK has made its strategy clear. It is hoping that one section of the Vanniyars who have traditionally voted for the AIADMK will back it this time. PMK spokesperson K. Balu said the AIADMK voters were staunchly anti-DMK. “With the AIADMK not contesting, they will vote for the party with a strong base in Vikravandi, which is the PMK. We were in an alliance with the AIADMK before, and the electorate does not need too much of convincing from our end to vote for us. They know that for the DMK to be defeated, the PMK is the only alternative,” he added.

However, unlike the PMK, the NTK does not have a strong base in Vikravandi. In the 2021 Assembly election, the party secured only 8,141 votes. To improve their performance this time, the party’s chief coordinator Seeman, perhaps for the first time, opened up on the possibility of an alliance with the AIADMK and the DMDK in 2026 Assembly election in a campaign speech on June 25, appealing to the voters of the constituency to back the NTK candidate this byelection.

Many in the NTK feel that the decision to contest alone in elections to only marginally improve the party’s vote share would have to change. They say that Mr. Seeman’s appeal to the AIADMK voters was a strategic move.

“The AIADMK voters will certainly think about backing the NTK this time, instead of the PMK. The PMK has a caste base. We don’t have that, but with the DMK on the back foot owing to the Kallakurichi tragedy, the voters will think about voting for the party that has been staunchly opposing the DMK. I don’t believe that the majority in Vikravandi will think of voting along caste lines...,” a senior leader of the party said.

