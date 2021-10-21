PMK, NTK criticise Centre, State over attack

‘Centre’s silence a betrayal of Tamils’

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman and PMK youth-wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the Central and State governments on Wednesday for the death of Rajkiran, a fisherman from Pudhukottai district, who fell into the sea and died when intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a statement, Mr. Seeman said nowhere in the world would any country tolerate attacks on its own citizens by a foreign country. He said the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen, who suffer violence at the hands of the Sri Lankan navy, did not change no matter who came to power at the Centre or the State.

“The Union government’s silence is a betrayal of the Tamils,” Mr. Seeman said.

Mr. Anbumani said Rajikiran’s family should be given a compensation of ₹1 crore, and urged the Union government to take strict action fishermen.