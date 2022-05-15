PMK, not AIADMK, is the alternative to DMK, says Anbumani

May 15, 2022 20:34 IST

‘The next 4 years are very important for the party’

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss has said the party has emerged as the alternative to the DMK.

Addressing the party’s Dharmapuri district unit’s general body meeting on Saturday evening, he said, “In the last 40 years, the DMK has never returned to power for a consecutive term, except in 1971. This time, they have come to power, but the people will not give them a mandate again. Previously, the AIADMK was seen as the alternative. Not anymore. The PMK is the alternative. The next four years are very important for the party.”

He advised the party cadre not to discuss its affairs or express criticism on social media. “We need to gain the trust of the people in the next four years,” he said.

The PMK was an ally of the AIADMK in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, but decided to go it alone in the urban civic polls, though the AIADMK heeded the PMK’s demand and enacted legislation providing 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars within the quota for the Most Backward Classes [which was subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court].