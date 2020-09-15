PMK must do a ‘course correction’ and move away from ‘hate politics’, says VCK leader

‘PMK not a sworn enemy, but reconciliation must’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) general secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar on Monday said the PMK must do a “course correction” and move away from, what he deemed, “hate politics”. A day earlier, PMK founder S. Ramadoss told a television channel that the VCK need not be seen as the party’s “sworn enemy”.

Endorsing it, Mr. Ravikumar told The Hindu, “No political party can be a sworn enemy. We were with them in the 2011 Assembly election. At a personal level, I know that he (Dr. Ramadoss) is not someone who would agree with hate politics and stands for social justice in society. It is my understanding that hate politics is being pursued by the party as an election strategy,” the VCK leader said.

Mr. Ravikumar, however, felt that the PMK must undergo “course correction” irrespective of a possible electoral alliance next year, and that his comments should not be seen as though VCK was open for an alliance as well.

According to him, the Vanniyar and the Dalit communities co-existed more peacefully in the northern districts, and instances of violence between the communities were recent.

“The reconciliation is necessary. If there is no peace and harmony between the Dalits and the Vanniyars, who form the majority in the northern regions, they will continue to remain underdeveloped,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said the PMK was in alliance with the BJP, “which is threatening social justice, especially reservations”, and Dr. Ramadoss should not be the reason for the growth of an ideology that was against what he believed in.

“Course correction is essential for Tamil Nadu’s development, communal harmony and social justice. And also, this is needed to reclaim the very ideals for which Dr. Ramadoss started the party,” he said.