PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss urges Centre to withdraw 10% EWS quota

10% quota for the economically weaker sections was given without any social survey or statistics, says the Rajya Sabha MP

Pattali Makka Katchi's Member of Parliament and youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Centre to immediately withdraw the 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) among open competition category, contending that it is creating a big social injustice.

In a statement, he pointed out that in the recently released SBI Clerk preliminary exam result, the cut off for the OBC/SC/ST category was 59.50%, while for EWS it was only 57.75%.

Mr. Anbumani claimed that when he raised the issue last year, the Centre had unofficially said that the cut-off would be increased from this year.

If the argument is that this year also only lesser number of EWS candidates appeared for the exams, then it should be interpreted that they have been given higher quota, he added.

The opportunities meant for SC/ST and OBC candidates are going to the EWS candidates and this is dangerous and against principle of social justice, Mr. Anbumani argued.

The EWS quota was given without any social survey or statistics and the current example is a clear proof of the social injustice rendered to SC/ST and OBC candidates, he added.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged Tamil Nadu government to follow the example of Andhra Pradesh government, which has set up separate welfare board for 56 major castes under the Backward Classes category.

He pointed out there are 263 castes under the backward classes category and a separate welfare board should be formed for each category whose population is more than 30,000 and the person belonging to that category must be appointed as the head of the welfare board.