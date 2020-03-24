PMK, MNM call for financial aid to offset losses caused by shutdown

Pattali Makkal Katchi youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan have urged the Centre and the State governments to provide financial assistance to those who have lost their livelihood due to the shutdown owing to the COVID-19 threat.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said while a curfew has to be imposed, the State government has to provide financial package to those would lose their livelihood during the shutdown.

“Kerala government has announced a package of ₹20,000 crore — which includes ration products for a month, two months assistance for destitute and senior citizens and other financial help. In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ₹1,000 to all poor families along with ration products for a month. Even in Tamil Nadu, extra rice should be provided along with free rice that we already provide and ₹3,000 upfront and weekly ₹3,000 to compensate for livelihood loss,” he said. Dr. Anbumani also urged financial assistance to small and medium sized enterprises and tax breaks. Mr. Haasan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quickly announce a financial package through the ‘Economic Response Task Force’.

“The Economic Response Task Force should take into account the lives of the people in the unorganised sector and act accordingly. Economists are saying that tax breaks, loan waivers and subsidy are necessary in this time. These will help the industrialists and formal sector employees. For those that belong to the unorganised sector, the Centre should consider direct cash transfers. They will protect themselves from debt and the effects of coronavirus effects,” he said.