PMK MLA urges Chief Secy. to relax MCC norms in State

May 03, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK legislator S. Sadhasivam on Thursday submitted a representation requesting Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to relax the norms of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) so that MLA offices could be reopened. In his representation to the Chief Secretary, he recalled that the polling in Tamil Nadu had concluded and pointed out that the counting of votes was only scheduled for June 4. There were issues such as water shortage in many places, he said, adding: “When we contact government officials, as elected representatives of the people, we are told that the MCC is in place. The people are affected and we are not able to discharge our duties..”

