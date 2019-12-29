Tamil Nadu

PMK leader praises Palaniswami

Ramadoss credits CM with taking T.N. to the top spot in governance

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday praised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for taking Tamil Nadu to the top spot among 18 major States in the Good Governance Index.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss noted that the Good Governance Index was finalised after taking into consideration 50 parameters across 10 areas, including agriculture, industries, economic governance, social welfare, law and public safety, environment and citizen governance.

Cites rankings

“Tamil Nadu stands first in infrastructure, law and public safety. Apart from this, in areas such as public health and environment, it has come second. It has come fifth in human development,” he said.

He added that Tamil Nadu should do better in agriculture and farmers’ welfare, for which it has been ranked 9th, and industries (14th).

Incidentally, two years ago, a PMK delegation met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and presented him a 206-page dossier, accusing the State government of massive corruption.

Subsequently, this year, the AIADMK and the PMK contested the Lok Sabha polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance.

