PMK leader diverting attention on Adani, alleges Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vakiko on Tuesday accused PMK founder S. Ramadoss of indulging in mudslinging against the DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin instead of demanding the Enforcement Directorate to inquire into the allegations of bribery against industrialist Adani and others made in a court in the US.

In a statement in Chennai, Mr Vaiko said there was already a demand for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee since the bribery charges would have a negative impact on the Indian economy.

‘‘When Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured Australia, Mr Adani travelled with him and he ordered the SBI to grant Rs 6200 crore loan to the companies owned by Mr Adani. Instead of levelling allegations against the Prime Minister, Dr Ramadoss has targetted Mr Stalin who is heading the ‘Dravidian Model’ government,’’ Mr Vaiko said.

He was of the view that the Chief Minister need not respond to the allegations of Mr Ramadoss, whose objective was to “divert the attention from the real issue”.