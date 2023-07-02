HamberMenu
PMK leader demands Pennaiyar river tribunal

In a statement, he says that the Centre has told the Supreme Court that it will constitute the tribunal by July 5

July 02, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Centre to constitute the inter-State river water disputes tribunal for the Pennaiyar river in three days.

In a statement, he says that the Centre has told the Supreme Court that it will constitute the tribunal by July 5. However, Mr. Ramadoss points out that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat not to form the tribunal and the State wants to resolve the issue amicably through talks. The two States have held several rounds of talks, and no solution has been found yet, he adds.

He says that Tamil Nadu should not accept further talks and that the Centre should not pressurise the State.

