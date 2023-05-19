HamberMenu
PMK leader asks Stalin to publish a white paper on reasons for poor performance of students in northern districts of T.N.

The northern districts of Tamil Nadu have continued to occupy the final few spots in the last 44 years since Class X and Class XII public exams were introduced in 1980, says PMK founder S. Ramadoss

May 19, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S.Ramadoss, founder of PMK

S.Ramadoss, founder of PMK | Photo Credit: File Photo

The PMK on Friday sought a ‘white paper’ on why students in northern districts are continuing to perform poorly in Class X and Class XI public examinations than other districts.

In statement, party founder S. Ramadoss said northern districts have continued to occupy the final few spots in the last 44 years since Class X and Class XII public exams were introduced in 1980.

“In the latest Class X public exam results, the northern districts of Tamil Nadu have fallen behind. Ranipet, Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Tiruvannamalai occupy the last 10 spots – of these, 7 are northern districts apart from Chennai, Nagappatinam and the Nilgiris. Of the districts that fall between the 11th and the 15th spots – Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Theni, Kancheepuram, Villupuram – four are northern districts,” he said. “In the Class XII results announced too, the last 12 places were occupied by northern districts.”

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to publish a white paper detailing how many primary, secondary, high schools and senior secondary schools are functioning in northern and southern districts, the number of teachers available for each subject and teacher student ratio in the northern and other districts and details about the number of schools with one teacher in the northern and other districts.

His son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss also placed a similar demand.

