PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss calls for speeding up Airport-Kilambakkam metro project

January 06, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on January 6 called for the State government to improve connectivity to the recently-inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus.

In a statement, he said the lack of connectivity has caused hardship to the public and there is a lot of criticism. Post Pongal when the terminus will begin full-fledged operations the situation would become worse.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that despite all this it is disappointing that the State government has not come forward to commence work on the Airport-Kilambakkam metro project. “The time given for construction of the railway station is long. It can come up in six months’ time,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that the best way to ensure connectivity is through the Airport-Kilambakkam metro line. He accused the government of not planning properly.

“It is true that the proposed metro line project did not take off due to lack of funding from the Centre. But now the line has become crucial. The State government should hold talks and get the nod from the Centre and come forward to commence work on a fast track basis,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT