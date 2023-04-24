PMK lawyer says he will move Madras High Court challenging new T.N. rule that permits serving liquor at conferences, celebrations

April 24, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) advocate K. Balu has said he will file a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court, challenging the validity of a March 18 State government gazette notification, for issuance of a special licence to allow the serving of liquor to the guests at conferences, celebrations and events.

Mr. Balu said it was completely unacceptable on the part of the government to have issued such a notification when there had been widespread demands for closing down existing liquor shops run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corportion (Tasmac) across the State, and demands for the imposition of complete prohibition

Stating that the PMK had been spearheading the campaign against liquor for a long time, he said, the latest notification permitting conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums to obtain special licences to serve liquor would be put to challenge before the court.

“It is highly condemnable on the part of the government to have come up with such a notification permitting the event organisers to obtain such special licences easily through the online mode, and to begin serving liquor at public as well as private events on payment of annual registration fees,” he said.