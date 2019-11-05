‘PMK is not really interested in the idea of retrieving panchami lands’

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan has alleged that the PMK has no real interest in retrieving panchami lands that have changed hands from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes to other communities. While defending his ally, the DMK, on the Murasoli land issue, he has accused the PMK of politically taunting the Dravidian party. Excerpts:

PMK leader S. Ramadoss has claimed that the office of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli in Chennai is situated on a panchami land. Your party has been seeking the retrieval of panchami lands that have changed hands. As the DMK’s ally, what’s your position on this?

The DMK president has replied to the allegation and has said the land is a patta land. He has even produced evidence for the same. Mr. Stalin had challenged the PMK founder to prove his claim, and said if it was proven, he will quit politics. But there hasn’t been any response to the DMK leader’s challenge as of yet. So, this is only a political taunt. The PMK has no real interest in retrieving the panchami lands.

How much of panchami land is in the possession of non-Dalits?

The call for retrieving panchami lands was sparked by two youth — John Thomas and Ezhumalai. They launched a struggle to retrieve panchami lands at Karanai in Chengalpattu over two decades ago. It is said that there are over 12.5 lakh acres of Panchami land in Tamil Nadu. Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had appointed a Commission led by the retired Madras High Court judge, Justice M. Maruthamuthu, to look into the issue. But nothing concrete has come out of it. The AIADMK government should either revive the Commission or appoint a new panel for retrieving panchami lands. Let the Commission also look into Mr. Ramadoss’s claim. Will the PMK leader recommend this proposal to its ally, the AIADMK?

Consolidation of the SC population seems a far cry, though they constitute 20% of the State’s population…

The consolidation of SC communities cannot take place within a decade or two. Moreover, there are communal forces that are trying to prevent their consolidation by dividing them. When one sect wants to leave the Scheduled Caste list, one group is pitted against another. There are about 76 sub-groups. The communal forces are trying to ensure that SC communities do not come together politically or culturally, because 20% [of the population] can have a huge influence on electoral politics. But consolidation is happening silently, which was evident when the youth mobilised in large numbers to protest when a judgment diluted provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Some political leaders have called for a boycott of elections by Dalits. What’s your view?

Well, a boycott of elections is a symbol of opposition and resistance. But it has not provided solid results. Though such a decision is inevitable and necessary, governments have not heeded such threats. It was quite evident in the Nanguneri bypoll, where the ruling party won despite a boycott by certain communities. Now, the demand (of these communities) will not be heeded.

Do you think Mr. Stalin’s assurance to create an MBC sub-quota for Vanniyars affected the DMK’s prospects in the Vikravandi bypoll?

This was one among many factors. Money played a major role in the by-election. As for the sub-quota promise, there were several non-Dalit, non-Vanniyar communities, like Mudaliars, Pillaimars and Udaiyars, among others, who were not pleased with the promise. The PMK has long been trying to project the DMK as anti-Vanniyar in order to take Vanniyar votes away from the DMK. By making a promise to Vanniyars, what could have been a DMK vs. AIADMK contest in Vikravandi became a DMK vs. PMK fight. It gave a role for the PMK, which would have otherwise been ignored in the bypoll.

Did Mr. Stalin’s comments hailing Tamil film Asuran and his support for the retrieval of panchami lands have any negative effect?

Those who directed and acted in Asuran are not from the DMK. The film is running successfully in cinemas. There are anti-Dalit forces like the RSS, which are working against social justice. Empowerment and emancipation of Dalits is disturbing the social order of the RSS.

Do you think the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan is being implemented properly in government schemes, especially when many schemes are implemented with loans from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank?

The SC Sub Plan is crucial for improving infrastructure in Dalit habitations. The SC Sub Plan should be implemented properly.

There is a narrative that the Dravidian movement did not emancipate the Dalits…

We have our criticism of both the Dravidian majors. But I think it’s only because of these parties, which were born out of the Dravidian movement, that Hindutva forces and casteist groups haven’t come to power in Tamil Nadu so far. No party in the country, barring the Left parties, were happy with the emergence of the Dalits. But as for Tamil Nadu, both the Dravidian parties have kept the communal and Hindutva forces out of power.