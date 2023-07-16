PMK has achieved things even before coming to power: Anbumani Ramadoss

July 16, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday listed out the things the party has achieved despite not being in power and alleged that the two Dravidian parties will continue to win so long as people take cash and vote for them.

Speaking at the party’s public meeting in Chennai on its 35th founding day, Dr. Anbumani said: “People of Tamil Nadu are used to taking money and voting for parties. Nobody can change your fate. When people decide they need development and good policies and decide to say no to money, then Pattali Makkal Katchi will be the obvious choice. We are not in politics for the sake of it, we are being true to ourselves.”

He added: “Nobody knows how many people have lost money in online gambling. In the last four-five years, at least 200 people have died due to online gambling. The PMK put pressure on former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and brought about a law. When the law was quashed, 46 people lost their lives. Then, the PMK forced the DMK to enact another law. No other party cares about these things.”

The PMK has achieved things even before coming to power, he said. “The issues that have been around for 50 years can be resolved in five years. The PMK was instrumental in building three check dams along the Palar and one along the Kollidam. But check dams are not being built because they cannot swindle sand from river beds,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani also attacked the ‘Dravidian Model’ proclaimed by the DMK, asking what they have been doing for 56 years. “In Tamil Nadu, there is no facility to store Cauvery water in Mettur dam. Give us five years, we will build the check dams that are needed,” he said, adding that the PMK was responsible for many of the water management projects in the State.

“PMK will budget ₹25,000 crore per year to carry out water management projects. We have a climate crisis on our hands, and if we do not act, we will face a disaster. There is a severe heatwave in one part of the globe and rains are not going to be regular. We have to do climate crisis adaptation and mitigation,” Dr. Anbumani said. He bemoaned the fact that the party was being labelled a “caste party” despite its “achievements”.

“PMK is a party for everyone. 108 Ambulance, ban on smoking tobacco in public places….are they all for one particular community?” he asked.