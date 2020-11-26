PMK hails proactive measures taken to tackle Cyclone Nivar, calls for relief measures

CHENNAI

Founder S. Ramadoss called for relief measures for those whose crops and huts have been damaged in badly-affected districts

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said the impact from Cyclone Nivar has been lesser than expected, but that State government should provide relief to the affected areas.

In a statement, he hailed the proactive measures and co-ordinated effort taken by the State government, the India Meteorological Department and National Disaster Response Force and other organisations and people involved in the relief measures on the ground.

However, Mr. Ramadoss said such measures can only minimise the impact, but certain factors are beyond control in a disaster. He pointed out that Cuddalore district has been severely impacted by the cyclone and crops have been damaged, while Villupuram and delta districts have also seen a notable impact. The damage to crops should be rectified and if not, compensation should be provided through the crop insurance scheme. For those crops not covered under insurance, the government must provide assistance, Mr. Ramadoss said. He also called for assistance to people whose huts were damaged in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts and also assistance for those who have lost their livelihoods.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out even though Chennai has not seen a direct impact, there has been flooding in many areas. The government should form an expert panel and look at the possibility of re-constructing the drainage systems in Velachery, Tambaram, Urapakkam, Mudichur and other areas which have been frequently affected by flooding. He also urged the Puducherry government to take necessary relief and recovery measures.

He also instructed PMK cadres to undertake relief measures by providing food material in affected areas, by following all safety precautions, without waiting for State disaster staff to arrive.