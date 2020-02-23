Tamil Nadu

PMK hails govt. decision on petrochem region

Staff Reporter CHENNAI 23 February 2020 00:30 IST
Updated: 23 February 2020 00:30 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday welcomed the State government’s decision to scrap the 57,345-acre Petroleum Investment Zone project in Cuddalore.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said 45 villages in Chidambaram, Bhuvanagiri, Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi were designated as petro-chemical zones in 2008-09.

“In 2008, then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi laid the foundation for the Nagarjuna petroleum refinery in Cuddalore, and the current government had issued a Government Order, stating that the project will be implemented at a cost of ₹92,000 crore. The PMK had opposed it, stating that Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts will become deserts if the project is implemented,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

