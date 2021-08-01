PMK govt needed for all 370 communities to get rightful representation in education and jobs: Ramadoss

Chennai

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said that his party should form the government in the State to ensure that all 370 communities get their rightful representation in education, jobs and attain other rights without any displeasure. He was speaking in an online event held to felicitate him for achieving the 10.5% internal reservations for Vanniyars within Most Backward Class quota in education and jobs in Tamil Nadu .

He said, “Anbumani Ramadoss [his son and party youth wing leader] should become the Chief Minister. We should strive for that. But, our party functionaries are not working properly towards that.”

He also reached out to other community leaders who have been opposing the 10.5% reservations. “To those who oppose 10.5% reservations, please ask who has been getting the education and jobs in the last 33 years and how much your community has been getting from Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Who is getting how much representation in 69% reservation and 31% of open competition? Please ask,” he said. “I always stand for social justice. I want to meet those who are opposing this explain our point of view. I have said Vishwakarma community must be given 3%, and separate reservations for Yadavars and Mutharayars. I will fight for it not because they will vote for us.”

Dr. Ramadoss said that Vanniyars should also strive to compete in the Open competition Category. “We have received 10.5% reservations but we must compete in 31% open category competition. We can prove how much we have developed based on how many seats we are cornering in the open competition,” he said. He urged PMK cadres to work hard in the upcoming urban local body polls.

Mr Anbumani urged party leaders to create training centres forr Vanniyar youngsters to help them in education and jobs.

“Before 10.5% Vanniyar reservations, out of 22 MBC Deputy Tahsildar, there were only three Vanniyars. If this exam is held today, 12 Vanniyars will get this post,” he said.

Praising the PMK founder, he said, “If there was no COVID-19 pandemic, we would have had a congregation of 25 lakh people in Mamallapuram to felicitate him. If he wasn’t there, there would be no MBC quota, no reservations for Muslims in Tamil Nadu, no 3% reservations for Arundhathiyars, 27% for OBCS in central quota and in All India Medical Quota. If he wasn’t born, there would be no 108 in India. There would be no law banning public smoking, delta region would not be a ‘Protected Agricultural Zone’…I have missed many other achievements,” Mr Anbumani claimed.

“Some say that a law was suddenly passed. It cannot be passed like that. A minimum of 20 days is required for a bill to be passed as a law in the State Assembly. The law wasn’t passed suddenly – what came suddenly was the notification of the elections. Those who oppose the 10.5% reservations for vanniyars, please don’t oppose it. If you or your community want similar reservations, approach Ayya (Ramadoss) and ask for it. He has already said that he would fight for separate reservations for all communities that have fallen behind,” he said.

“Some ask why pass this law without doing a caste census in such a hurry? He [Dr. Ramadoss) has been asking for caste census for 42 years. It is not just a Vanniyar issue. It is important to protect 69% reservations in Tamil Nadu. It can only be saved by undertaking the caste census.”

Leaders from Vanniyar Sangam, Samooga Munnetra sangam and other senior leaders of PMK spoke in praise of Dr. Ramadoss during the felicitation.