PMK governing council meet postponed

CHENNAI

25 January 2021 03:00 IST

The PMK has postponed its much-expected governing council meeting, planned to be held on January 25, to January 31. While the leadership was not reachable, party sources said it may have wanted to wait and see the developments in the AIADMK after the likely return of influential former leader V.K. Sasikala to the city on January 27.

The party leadership is expected to make a decision about the future of its alliance with the AIADMK, as the ruling party is yet to respond to PMK’s demand that Vanniyars be provided internal reservation in education and jobs, within the MBC quota.

