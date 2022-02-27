PMK gets ready for Lok Sabha elections

Ramadoss holds discussion with party’s office-bearers

Ramadoss holds discussion with party’s office-bearers

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday met party’s office-bearers at his Thailapuram residence in Tindivanam after the ‘respectable’ performance in the recently-concluded urban local bodies election in which the party contested alone.

The party won 73 town panchayat seats, 48 municipality seats and 5 councillors in corporations in the urban local bodies. Dr. Ramadoss met the party’s co-general secretary Esakki Padayachi, organisation secretary Selvakumar, district secretaries from Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu to discuss the way forward to improve the party’s performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He is set to meet the office-bearers from Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts next.

Sources in the party said that he urged the office-bearers to setup offices, increase interaction with the people and organise events such as installing flag posts at various places. “It was mainly to urge the office-bearers to start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and to ensure that party starts winning more MP seats. He also urged the new district secretaries to set up offices,” said party spokesperson K. Balu. Sources also said that office-bearers were told to identify non-performers and those who are not loyal to the party leadership and provide opportunities to performers. While blaming the misuse of political power and bribing of voters for its performance, the PMK founder claimed that the party had won from Gummidipoondi to Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu.