PMK general body to decide on agitation for reservation

With the PMK deciding to revive its Vanniyar reservation agitation, its founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said the party’s general body would meet on November 22 to decide the modalities of the “just and intense” agitation.

He appealed to the cadre and members of the Vanniyar Sangam to reach out to the community in villages and explain the need for the agitation to seek 20% exclusive reservation for Vanniyars in education and government jobs.

“The agitations should be in such a way that it should force the State government to invite the community to sign the agreement and request us to end it,” Dr. Ramadoss added.

“In Tamil Nadu, the Vanniyar community forms 25% of the total population. Despite that, its representation in education and jobs has not surpassed 8%,” he said. According to Dr. Ramadoss, certain communities had four times more representation than their population in education and jobs. Currently, there is no Vanniyar Vice-Chancellor or Supreme Court judge, he said.