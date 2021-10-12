PMK general body meet on Saturday

CHENNAI

12 October 2021 00:03 IST

The PMK, which went alone in the recent rural local bodies polls in the nine districts, has called for a special general body meeting on Saturday to discuss the results that will be declared on Tuesday. The party will also chart its future course and devise strategies to build the organisation at the grassroots during the virtual meeting.

Contrary to speculations that G.K. Mani could be replaced as party president, the special meeting will be presided over by him.

“This will be an opportunity for us to discuss our performance in the local bodies elections. We will also discuss the policies that must to be adopted in the future,” said a senior party member.

When asked if the alliance with AIADMK would be discussed, PMK sources reiterated that the party’s decision to contest alone was a one-time decision. Sources said there was no doubt over Mr. Mani’s position as president, a post he has held since 1998.