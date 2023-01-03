ADVERTISEMENT

‘PMK gave AIADMK a fresh lease of life whenever it was weak’

January 03, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Minister Jayakumar’s statement that PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss became a Rajya Sabha member only because of AIADMK was uncalled for as it was part of a pre-poll agreement, says PMK spokesperson

The Hindu Bureau

PMK spokesperson advocate K. Balu on Tuesday said former AIADMK minister D. Jayakumar’s statement that PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss became a Rajya Sabha member only because of AIADMK was uncalled for as it was part of a pre-poll agreement.

Interacting with journalists, he defended Dr. Anbumani’s statement that AIADMK was divided.

“Who is Jayakumar to say AIADMK is responsible for Dr. Anbumani’s nomination to Rajya Sabha? The seat was allotted to him based on a pact signed before the elections. PMK will decide who will get that seat. AIADMK leaders have a tendency to keep saying PMK has members in parliament (or assembly) because of them. But, they should look back at what happened in 1996. PMK and AIADMK won four MLAs each then. When AIADMK was very weak, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa came to our party office and had an alliance with us for the 1998 Lok Sabha elections to win it. Whenever AIADMK is very weak, PMK has given them a fresh lease of life,” he contended..

