PMK functionary found murdered in Villupuram district

November 25, 2022 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Police found the man’s body on Thursday night and suspect a gang was hired to kill him; a probe is on

The Hindu Bureau

A functionary of the PMK was found murdered with his throat slit on the roadside, at Kappiyampuliyur near Vikkravandi in Villupuram district on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Adityan, district deputy secretary of the PMK.

Police said Adityan had left his house on Thursday night. When he didn’t return home, his family members lodged a complaint with the Vikravandi police. The police found Adityan’s body on the roadside with his throat slit. Senior police officers led by Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha visited the spot and took the body to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

A senior officer said special teams had been formed to apprehend those involved in the murder. The police suspect that mercenaries might have been hired to murder Adityan. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Ends

