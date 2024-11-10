ADVERTISEMENT

PMK functionary assaulted in Villupuram

Published - November 10, 2024 02:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A functionary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) sustained injuries after he was attacked by a gang at Seshanganur, near Kandamangalam, in Villupuram district on Saturday night (November 9, 2024.) He is identified as G. Atchuthan, a PMK functionary and employee of a private company in Thirubhuvanai, in Puducherry.

Police said Mr. Atchuthan, a resident of Mannadipet in Puducherry, was returning home from work on Saturday night (November 9, 2024) when a motorcycle-borne gang intercepted him at Seshanganur, near Kandamangalam, and assaulted him. He suffered cut injuries on his legs and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai.

Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the incident. A case has been registered.

