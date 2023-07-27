ADVERTISEMENT

PMK functionary arrested for stoning three buses in Villupuram district

July 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The windscreens of the buses were damaged, and no passenger was injured, according to the police

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested a PMK functionary for stoning three government buses in Gingee and Nattarmangalam in Villupuram district in protest against NLC India Limited taking possession of fertile land at Valayamadevi in Cuddalore district.

The police said a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was stoned at Gingee while it was going to Tirupattur from Puducherry. Two more government buses were stoned at Nattarmangalam. The windscreens of these buses were damaged, and no passenger was injured, the police said.

The police perused the CCTV footage and arrested Arivazhagan. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US