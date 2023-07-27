HamberMenu
PMK functionary arrested for stoning three buses in Villupuram district

The windscreens of the buses were damaged, and no passenger was injured, according to the police

July 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested a PMK functionary for stoning three government buses in Gingee and Nattarmangalam in Villupuram district in protest against NLC India Limited taking possession of fertile land at Valayamadevi in Cuddalore district.

The police said a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was stoned at Gingee while it was going to Tirupattur from Puducherry. Two more government buses were stoned at Nattarmangalam. The windscreens of these buses were damaged, and no passenger was injured, the police said.

The police perused the CCTV footage and arrested Arivazhagan. A case has been registered.

