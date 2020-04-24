PMK founder Ramadoss seeks caste-wise census next year

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday said that the time has come to follow Supreme Court’s recent order that benefits of reservation policy has not reached the deserving communities and that there needs to be a revision of reservation policy that reflects social justice.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that the reservation policy has been implemented without taking into account the actual data about the population and social and economic status of the different castes in the society.

“Since 1931, there has never been a caste census undertaken in India and there have been so many changes in the Indian landscape. There is a need for reservation policy to reflect social justice based on current caste census data,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

Dr. Ramadoss underlined that few castes have been denied social justice at the national and State-level.

“It is not difficult to do a caste-wise census in India. During the usual process of carrying out the Census, a new column ‘OBC caste’ should be added. This should be done in the 2020 census which has been postponed for 2021,” said Dr. Ramadoss.