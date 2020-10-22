PMK founder Ramadoss hits out at Tamil Nadu government

Ramadoss urged the Vanniyar community to prepare themselves for a massive protest demanding separate reservation.

In a sharp attack on the government in Tamil Nadu, S Ramadoss, founder of PMK, a key ally of the ruling AIADMK, on Thursday accused it of not heeding to people's demands. On the other hand, he praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy saying the latter is fullfilling all his promises and also going beyond it in delivering welfare measures to the public.

While commending Mr Reddy in a tweet, the PMK leader, who aligned with the AIADMK ahead of last year's Lok Sabha polls, criticised the Tamil Nadu Government. He said those ruling here now are refusing to say anything about fulfilling the requests of public and even if it is pointed out to them, they are not bothered and do not fulfil them.

However, he did not specify which demands of the people were not fulfilled by the government.

Earlier in the day, Mr Ramadoss urged the Vanniyar community to prepare themselves for a massive protest demanding separate reservation.

In a social media post, he pointed out the demand for 20% reservation for Vanniyars is a long pending demand for over 40 years and already lot of protests and sacrifices have been made.

However, Mr. Ramadoss said those who ruled the state in the past and the current government have not fulfilled the demand.

“Time has come to again fight for our rights and this protest would be a historic one. It will make the government to request us to stop the protest and accede to our demand,” he said.