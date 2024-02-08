GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PMK founder Ramadoss condemns arrest of fishermen

February 08, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the arrest of fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a statement, he pointed out a few days ago the Madras High Court had asked why the Centre and state government have not taken constructive steps on the fishermen issue.

At least now Centre and the state government should take measures to find a permanent solution to the issue. Fishing should be made legal right of Tamil Nadu fishermen and Centre should hold talks with Sri Lanka in this regard, Mr. Ramadoss said.

He added the Centre and state government should take steps to ensure release of all arrested fishermen and the seized boats.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.