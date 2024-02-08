PMK founder Ramadoss condemns arrest of fishermen

February 08, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the arrest of fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a statement, he pointed out a few days ago the Madras High Court had asked why the Centre and state government have not taken constructive steps on the fishermen issue.

At least now Centre and the state government should take measures to find a permanent solution to the issue. Fishing should be made legal right of Tamil Nadu fishermen and Centre should hold talks with Sri Lanka in this regard, Mr. Ramadoss said.

He added the Centre and state government should take steps to ensure release of all arrested fishermen and the seized boats.