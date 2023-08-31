PMK founder objects to Centre’s proposed amendment on mercy pleas

August 31, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday objected to the Centre’s proposed amendment in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, that seeks to bar appeals against any decision made by the President on mercy pleas on a death sentence.

In a statement, he said there was a lot of politics involved in the decisions of the President, and it should not be final.

The Supreme Court must have the final say, Dr. Ramadoss said, and urged the Centre to drop the proposal.

In a separate statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss sought an increase in the procurement price of Aavin milk, citing a fall in procurement.