PMK felicitates its president G.K. Mani 

‘He has been the party president for 25 years; it is not a normal feat’

PMK president G.K. Mani was felicitated on Tuesday by party founder S. Ramadoss, youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and a host of office-bearers at a ‘silver jubilee’ celebration function in Chennai.

Mr. Mani was elected president, following the expulsion of Dheeran from the post and party membership, on the eve of New Year in 1998. Dr. Ramadoss read out a poem, praising Mr. Mani’s contributions to the party and expressed his impression on the relationship he shared with him. Dr. Anbumani said Mr. Mani was loyal to the party founder, despite being pursued by other political parties.

“Kalaignar [late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi] and MGR [AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran] had asked him to join their parties. But he stayed with the party and Ayya [Dr.Ramadoss]. There will be thousands who come and go. But only those stay with us during hardship are the real people. Our Thalaivar [leader] G.K. Mani is one among them. He was with Ayya during the sad times,” said Dr. Anbumani.

“If this was a public meeting, all political leaders would have come for this felicitation. Ayya is a perfectionist but he [Mr. Mani] has managed to be the party president for 25 years. It is not a normal feat. Nobody could have done it,” he said.

Mr. Mani recollected many instances in his relationship with Dr. Ramadoss. “There is no hardship he has not gone through in his life. He will wake up in the night and suddenly ask me to take notes. Take for instance, the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars, which is a 30-year struggle. He is the one leading the struggle, we are just with him. Prohibition is another goal. Most political leaders announce their political goals and if they do not come off, they set them aside. But Ayya never gives up until he realises his goals,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said: “He [Mr. Mani] will do whatever I tell him to. But he never used to take his food on time as I have advised so many times. I wish he lives a long life with all happiness.”

Though Mr. Mani or Dr. Ramadoss did not indicate whether Dr. Anbumani would be elevated as the party president soon, party sources said a proposal in this regard is under consideration. The party will hold its general body meeting on Saturday in Tiruverkadu.