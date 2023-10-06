PMK, DMDK, PT condemn arrest of teachers

October 06, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The PMK, the DMDK and the Puthiya Tamilagam condemned the arrest of agitating part-time teachers of government schools.

The State government has failed to handle the situation in the proper manner. It should hold talks with the teachers and come forward to fulfil some of their demands and give them confidence of finding a solution for other demands, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said in a statement.

DMDK founder Vijayakant pointed out that the DMK in its poll promise had assured of fulfilling the demands of the teachers, but was now betraying them. He called for immediate release of teachers and urged for resolving the issues. If the issues are not resolved, the DMDK would hold a massive protest, he warned.

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy also called for immediate release of teachers and said their demands are reasonable. He also recalled the DMK poll promise on the teachers issue and it has not been fulfilled.