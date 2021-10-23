PMK district secretary hacked to death in Karaikal

Police said mercenaries may have been hired to kill the 53-year-old; prohibitory orders have been promulgated in Karaikal and Thirunallar as the incident triggered tensions

The Karaikal district secretary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), K. Devamani (53), was hacked to death by unidentified persons on Friday night.

Devamani was murdered while returning to his residence on the outskirts of Karaikal, on a two-wheeler from his party office at Thirunallar. The assailants, who waylaid him near his house, attacked him with deadly weapons including sickles and knives. Devamani received multiple injuries on his neck, stomach and head. The assailants fled the spot after the attack.

On information, Devamani's supporters rushed to the spot and took him to the Government Hospital in Karaikal, where he died.

The Thirunallar police, who visited the scene of the crime, have registered a murder case and are investigating. Previous enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the murder. The police suspect that mercenaries might had been hired to murder Devamani.

A long-time district secretary of the PMK, Devamani had many criminal cases pending against him.

As his murder has triggered tension in Thirunallar and Karaikal, the administration has promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure to prevent untoward incidents.