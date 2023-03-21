ADVERTISEMENT

PMK disappointed with Agri Budget; TNCC welcomes it

March 21, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said he was disappointed that the procurement rates for sugarcane and grains had not been increased.

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of schemes in the Agriculture Budget to increase the amount of grains being procured.

Claiming that the PMK had pushed the DMK to present a separate Agriculture Budget, he said the State government was still some way away from achieving its goals.

“The Cauvery delta districts, Tiruchi and Nagapattinam, will get an Agri Industrial Corridor at a cost of ₹1,000 crore in the next five years. However, no funds have been allocated this year. For the third consecutive year, there has only been an announcement. The appeal to fix procurement rates for vegetables and fruits has also not been heeded. These should be corrected,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said foodgrain production in Tamil Nadu had been growing year on year. The Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme and the expansion of small grain special zones in five districts should be appreciated, he added.

