PMK demands strategy to mitigate rise in temperature

April 24, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to implement a strategy to mitigate the rise in temperature during summer. In a letter to him, Dr. Anbumani said that the State government had released the Heat Wave Action Plan in 2019, but it was neither complete nor implemented in any manner. “There were no extensive schemes, guidelines, government orders, funds, training or adequate monitoring in Tamil Nadu. The State Planning Commission has presented a draft report (Heat Mitigation Strategy in Tamil Nadu) in 2023. But, this report has not been released,” he said, adding that a heat mitigation strategy for every district should be implemented immediately.

“Tamil Nadu government should release a strategy that includes climate warnings, improving greenery of cities, protecting water bodies, well-ventilated construction, medical infrastructure, improving awareness about climate change, rehabilitation centres for climate refugees, adequate drinking water, improving public transport, emergency services and adequate funding should be included as a part of strategy along with accountability,” he said.