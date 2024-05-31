PMK demands probe into ‘irregularities’ in PM’s housing scheme

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a housing scheme for the poor, in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters in Villupuram, he said that the scheme provided a subsidy of ₹2.77 lakh for houses. It is provided jointly by the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, and the scheme is implemented by the State government.

He claimed that several fake beneficiaries were selected for the subsidy, and subsidy was released for houses for which the construction was yet to be completed. These were in violation of the scheme’s guidelines. Over 50 officials from Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam districts had been booked by the Tamil Nadu police for alleged irregularities in implementation of the scheme, and complaints of irregularities had surfaced in several districts, he added.

He also urged the National Highways Authority of India to expedite the four-lane work on a stretch of 160 km between Vikravandi and Thanjavur.

He further said that the State government should explain the steps it was planning to take to fulfil the DMK’s poll promises of filling 3 lakh vacancies and creating 2 lakh new jobs, and of providing permanent work orders to temporary workers. During the last three years, the State had recruited just 2,758 persons, while over 1 lakh persons had retired from service during the same period.

Replying to a query on the Prime Minister’s two-day meditation at the Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanniyakumari district, Dr. Ramadoss said there was nothing wrong with this and it had no connection to the Model Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, the party’s president, Anbumani Ramadoss, on Thursday reiterated his appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court to ban rummy and poker played online.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he claimed that a youth working at a lodge in Swamimalai reportedly ended his life after losing money in online gambling. The Madras High Court on November 9, 2023, refused to strike down the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, in its entirety, but ruled that the prohibition would apply only to games of chance and not games of skill such as rummy and poker.

Since the High Court verdict, 12 people have ended their life in connection with online gambling, he claimed, adding that though the government was urged to approach the Supreme Court, it had not taken any steps.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).