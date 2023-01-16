ADVERTISEMENT

PMK demands more centres in T.N. and Puducherry for NEET-PG 

January 16, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anbumani Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has appealed for increasing the number of centres for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) scheduled for March 5.

He said the centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had already become full and those applying now were being allocated to centres in other States. Considering the high number of medical seats available in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, more centres should have been set up here, he said.

Stating that travelling to faraway places in other States would be mentally exhausting and would affect the performance in examinations, Dr. Anbumani appealed for more centres to be set up in these two places.

