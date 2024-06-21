PMK demands CBI inquiry into deaths due to spurious liquor in Kallakurichi

After the main opposition party, AIADMK, demanded a CBI inquiry into the 50 deaths so far due to consumption of spurious liquor in Kallakurichi district, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said theTamil Nadu government must hand over the investigation to Central Bureau of Investigation since police higher officials who are supporting this trade should be brought to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he claimed two DMK legislators are acting as protectors of illicit liquor trade in Kallakurichi district.

“These two persons, are said to be mainly responsible for the illicit liquor deaths in Kallakurichi district, are participating in review meetings regarding the deaths along with Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers. How will the CB-CID be able to question them? Police officials cannot even go near them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ramadoss claimed the efforts are currently on to protect the criminals and said these deaths cannot be considered as just the result of negligence by the police.

“District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath (since transferred) falsely claimed that the deaths were unrelated to the illicit liquor and that the victims had died of diarrhea. He further lied, stating that none of the deceased had sought treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Hospital,” said Dr. Ramadoss, and asked why did the District Collector lie about the reason for the deaths and under whose compulsion did he make those statements.

He demanded that Mr Jatavath should be investigated and included as a witness in this case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.