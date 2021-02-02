PMK demand for separate reservation for Vanniyars is politically motivated, says CPI (M)

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the demand would do injustice to the Vanniyars and other castes

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan has flayed PMK leader S. Ramadoss for demanding separate reservation for the Vanniyar community and dubbed the demand “politically motivated.”

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said that the demand for separate reservation would also be injurious and do injustice to the Vanniyars and other castes. “This is not a healthy trend,” he rued.

Release of convicts

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who presented his customary address at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, had not made any mention in his speech on the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he pointed out.

“Why Mr. Purohit was silent in his address is a surprise. This only shows that the Centre is delaying the decision,” he said.

He alleged that regularisation of faculty and staff in Tamil Nadu government departments and institutions was becoming impossible without payments of bribe.

The Union Budget has let down unemployed youth and the working class. The NDA government was plunging the nation into pitch darkness by disappointing the youth and the workers, he charged.

The Centre was keen about privatisation and disinvestment of public sector undertakings which would hit the people drastically, he said.