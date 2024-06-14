PMK decides to field a candidate in Vikravandi bypoll, reversing its long-held position

The PMK on Friday reversed its long-standing position of boycotting byelections and decided to enter the fray in Vikravandi, where a byelection is due on July 10.

PMK spokesperson K. Balu said that the decision was taken at a high-level executive council meeting that was convened on Thursday.

“It was a unanimous decision. Everyone felt that the party should contest the byelection, considering the current political climate in Tamil Nadu. We spoke to NDA leaders who have supported us, and we will announce a candidate soon,” he said.

The PMK had last contested in a byelection in Pennagaram in 2010, which it lost to the DMK. Since then, the party has not contested byelections as a matter of principle. In 2019, the PMK supported the AIADMK in the byelections held in 22 constituencies, of which the AIADMK won 9 and the DMK 13.

PMK sources said that the party hoped to reinforce its strength in Vikravandi, which falls under the Villupuram parliamentary constituency.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK secured 65,365 votes in the Vikravandi segment, while the INDIA bloc-backed VCK candidate won 72,188 votes. The PMK secured only 32,198 votes. In the 2021 Assembly election, the DMK won by over 9,000 votes against the AIADMK, which was then backed by the PMK and the BJP.