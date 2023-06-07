ADVERTISEMENT

PMK criticises T.N. government for hiring contract staff in government undertakings, demands practice be dropped

June 07, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement citing reports of Aavin contract staff protesting, said the State government did not check whether contract staff were paid on time; he also alleged the employment of child labourers as contract workers and demanded an end to this

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the State government to drop the practice of hiring contract staff for various departments, and in public sector undertakings.

In a statement, he cited to reports of Aavin contract staff protesting in front of the Aavin dairy in Ambattur over a delay in the payment of salaries, and also alleged the employment of child labour. He alleged that the State government does not check whether contract staff are paid salaries on time and does not look into their physical and mental health. There is no accountability in the contract labour system, and its flaws have been brought out by the Aavin episode, he contended.

The PMK leader also called for action against those responsible for employing child labour. The child labourers should be paid their salary dues and provided with an education, he said.

Meanwhile, party founder S. Ramadoss said the State government should order a high-level probe about the reported theft of Aavin milk in Vellore.

