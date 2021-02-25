PMK criticises fuel price hike

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an ally in the AIADMK-BJP electoral alliance, has criticised the hike in the fuel price that has come for the third time in a month.
In a statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Central government to take steps to fix the basic price of LPG at ₹500. He said that the remaining amount should be borne by the government.
Referring to the rise in fuel prices for the third time within a month, he contended: “It is not justified when the general public are already affected by COVID-19.”
About the LPG price, which he said stood at ₹406 in 2016, he pointed out that it has doubled over a period of five years. The impact of this on the middle class and the downtrodden has also doubled, he charged.
Mr. Ramadoss also pointed out that the subsidy for cooking gas too has not been increased in recent months but has been decreased.
