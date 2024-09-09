PMK criticises DMK govt. over smuggling of illegal drugs, law and order situation

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday strongly criticised the DMK government over reports that Tamil Nadu was one of the transit points for international drug syndicates trafficking methamphetamine.

“If the intelligence section of the Tamil Nadu Police functions well, the entry of illegal drugs could be prevented. But, the Tamil Nadu government has not taken any constructive steps to stop the smuggling of drugs,” Mr. Anbumani contended in a statement.

Charging that the ruling party was “giving posts to those involved in the smuggling of illegal drugs”, he claimed that there had been a multi-fold increase in the smuggling of drugs in Tamil Nadu, since the DMK assumed office in 2021. He further said that the “DMK government should take responsibility” for this.

The former Union Minister cited data from the Narcotics Control Bureau and further contended that the seizures of illegal drugs in Tamil Nadu were on the rise.

Mr. Anbumani further charged that illegal drugs that were being smuggled through Chennai for countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand, among others.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss listed out murder incidents in various parts of Tamil Nadu during the past few days and criticised the DMK government over the law and order situation in the State.

He cited murder incidents reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi districts on a single day and further criticised that the Tamil Nadu government and its Police Department were not able to prevent such incidents.

